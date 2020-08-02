Listen Live Sports

2 positive tests in Mets organization; 2 games postponed

August 20, 2020 5:29 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The New York Mets received two positive tests for COVID-19 in their organization Thursday, Major League Baseball said, prompting the postponement of two games.

The finale of the Mets’ four-game series at Miami was called off an hour before it was scheduled to start Thursday night. Friday’s game between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field was also postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted, MLB said.

The Marlins were still scheduled to travel to Washington for a series against the Nationals beginning Friday. The Marlins had a coronavirus outbreak last month that forced them to suspend their season for eight days.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

