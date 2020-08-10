2020 Baseball Salaries Top 10

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2020 salaries at full and prorated pay for the 10 high-paid players. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries, both full and prorated, and for each pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of deferred signing bonuses and salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values (il-injured list, r-restricted list).

Max Scherzer, Was $35,920,616 $17,801,286 Clayton Kershaw, LAD 31,000,000 16,308,642 Mike Trout, LAA 38,500,000 15,833,333 Manny Machado, SD 34,000,000 15,111,111 Zack Greinke, Hou 32,875,089 14,064,848 Gerrit Cole, NYY 36,000,000 13,333,333 Nolan Arenado, Col 35,000,000 12,962,963 Jose Altuve, Hou 29,000,000 12,629,630 Justin Verlander, Hou 33,000,000 12,222,222 Stephen Strasburg, Was 31,631,615 11,715,413

