2020 Major League Soccer Schedule Restart

All Times Eastern August, 12

Nashville SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

August, 16

Nashville SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

August, 20

New York City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

August 21

D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 8 p.m.

August, 22

Los Angeles Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Nashville SC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

August, 23

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

August, 24

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

August, 25

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

August, 26

Seattle at Los Angeles Galaxy, TBD

Nashville SC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

August, 29

San Jose at Los Angeles Galaxy, TBD

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

August, 30

Inter Miami at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.

September, 1

FC Cincinnati at Chicago, 7 p.m.

September, 2

Inter Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

September, 5

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

September, 6

Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, TBD

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Nashville SC at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

September, 9

FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8:00 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

September, 10

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

September, 12

N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

September, 13

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.

September, 14

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.