2020 Major League Soccer Schedule Restart

|All Times Eastern
|August, 12
Nashville SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.
Nashville SC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
FC Cincinnati at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles Galaxy, TBD
Nashville SC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles Galaxy, TBD
Orlando City at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.
FC Cincinnati at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Inter Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Houston, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, TBD
New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
FC Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Nashville SC at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8:00 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
FC Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
