2020 MLB Players Opted Out

August 2, 2020 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

Baseball players who have opted out of the 2020 season due to the novel coronavirus:

c-Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee

m-Welington Castillo, Washington

d-Yoenis Céspedes, N.Y. Mets

m-Tim Collins, Colorado

Ian Desmond, Colorado

b-Isan Diaz, Miami

m-Félix Hernández, Atlanta

Jordan Hicks, St. Louis

Michael Kopech, Chicago White Sox

Mike Leake, Arizona

a-Nick Markakis, Atlanta

m-Héctor Noesí, Pittsburgh

Buster Posey, San Francisco

David Price, Los Angeles Dodgers

Joe Ross, Washington

Ryan Zimmerman, Washington

___

m-minor league contract

a-opted out July 6, opted in July 29

b-opted out July 31 after playing two games

c-opted out Aug. 1 after playing five games

d-opted out Aug. 2 after playing eight games

