2022 World Cup Qualifying

By The Associated Press

Dates approximate All Times TBA NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Antigua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grenada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montserrat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 U.S. Virgin Isl. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Oct. 7

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Montserrat

Thursday, Oct. 8

El Salvador vs. Grenada

Saturday, Oct. 10

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. Antigua and Barbuda

Sunday, Oct. 11

Montserrat vs. El Salvador

Advertisement

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Grenada vs. U.S. Virgin Islands

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Montserrat vs. U.S. Virgin Islands

Friday, Nov. 13

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Grenada

Saturday, Nov. 14

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Grenada vs. Montserrat

El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbuda

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Aruba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bermuda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Suriname 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Oct. 7

Suriname vs. Cayman Islands

Thursday, Oct. 8

Canada vs. Bermuda

Saturday, Oct. 10

Aruba vs. Suriname

Sunday, Oct. 11

Cayman Islands vs. Canada

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Bermuda vs. Aruba

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Cayman Islands vs. Aruba

Friday, Nov. 13

Suriname vs. Bermuda

Saturday, Nov. 14

Aruba vs. Canada

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands

Canada vs. Suriname

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Brit. Virgin Is. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cuba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Curaçao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guatemala 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Vincent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Oct. 7

Guatemala vs. Cuba

Thursday, Oct. 8

Curaçao vs. St. Vincent and the Grendadines

Saturday, Oct. 10

British Virgin Islands vs. Guatemala

Sunday, Oct. 11

Cuba vs. Curaçao

Tuesday, Oct. 13

St. Vincent and the Grendadines vs. British Virgin Islands

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Cuba vs. British Virgin Islands

Friday, Nov. 13

Guatemala vs. St. Vincent and the Grendadines

Saturday, Nov. 14

British Virgin Islands vs. Curaçao

Tuesday, Nov. 17

St. Vincent and the Grendadines vs. Cuba

Curaçao vs. Guatemala

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Anguilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Barbados 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dominica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dominican Rep. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Oxt. 7

Dominican Republic vs. Dominica

Thursday, Oct. 8

Panama vs. Barbados

Saturday, Oct. 10

Anguilla vs. Dominican Republic

Sunday, Oct. 11

Dominica vs. Panama

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Barbados vs. Anguilla

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Dominica vs. Anguilla

Friday, Nov. 13

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados

Saturday, Nov. 14

Anguilla vs. Panama

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Barbados vs. Dominica

Panama vs. Dominican Republic

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Belize 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicaragua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Lucia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turks and Caicos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Oct. 7

Nicaragua vs. St. Lucia

Thursday, Oct. 8

Haiti vs. Belize

Saturday, Oct. 10

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Nicaragua

Sunday, Oct. 11

St. Lucia vs. Haiti

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Belize vs. Turks and Caicos Islands

Wednesday, Nov. 11

St. Lucia vs. Turks and Caicos Islands

Friday, Nov. 13

Nicaragua vs. Belize

Saturday, Nov. 14

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Haiti

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Belize vs. St. Lucia

Haiti vs. Nicaragua

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Bahamas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guyana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Puerto Rico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Kitts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trinidad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Oct. 7

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Puerto Rico

Thursday, Oct. 8

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana

Saturday, Oct. 10

Bahamas vs. St. Kitts and Nevis

Sunday, Oct. 11

Puerto Rico vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Guyana vs. Bahamas

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas

Friday, Nov. 13

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Guyana

Saturday, Nov. 14

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Guyana vs. Puerto Rico

Trinidad vs. St. Kitts and Nevis

SECOND ROUND Home-and-home Winners advance Group A winner vs. Group F winner Thursday, Nov. 12 Tuesday, Nov. 17 Group B winner vs. Group E winner Thursday, Nov. 12 Tuesday, Nov. 17 Group C winner vs. Group D winner Thursday, Nov. 12 Tuesday, Nov. 17

___

FINAL ROUND Top three teams qualify Fourth-place team advances to intercontinental playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group A/F winner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group B/E winner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group C/D winner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, June 3, 2021

Group B/E winner vs. Honduras

Group A/F winner vs. United States

Group C/D winner vs. Costa Rica

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Monday, June 7, 2021

United States vs. Group B/E winner

Group A/F winner vs. Honduras

Costa Rica vs. Mexico

Jamaica vs. Group C/D winner

Friday, June 11, 2021

Group B/E winner vs. Group A/F winner

Honduras vs. United States

Group C/D winner vs. Mexico

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Mexico vs. Group B/E winner

Honduras vs. Costa Rica

Group A/F winner vs. Group C/D winner

United States vs. Jamaica

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Jamaica vs. Group B/E winner

Mexico vs. Honduras

Costa Rica vs. Group A/F winner

Group C/D winner vs. United States

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

Group B/E winner vs. Group C/D winner

Honduras vs. Jamaica

Group A/F winner vs. Mexico

United States vs. Costa Rica

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Group B/E winner vs. Costa Rica

Honduras vs. Group C/D winner

Group A/F winner vs. Jamaica

United States vs. Mexico

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Group B/E winner vs. Mexico

Costa Rica vs. Honduras

Group C/D winner vs. Group A/F winner

Jamaica vs. United States

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Honduras vs. Group B/E winner

United States vs. Group A/F winner

Costa Rica vs. Group C/D winner

Jamaica vs. Mexico

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Group B/E winner vs. United States

Honduras vs. Group A/F winner

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Group C/D winner vs. Jamaica

Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

Group A/F winner vs. Group B/E winner

United States vs. Honduras

Mexico vs. Group C/D winner

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Costa Rica vs. Group B/E winner

Group C/D winner vs. Honduras

Jamaica vs. Group A/F winner

Mexico vs. United States

Friday, March 25, 2022

Group B/E winner vs. Jamaica

Honduras vs. Mexico

Group A/F winner vs. Costa Rica

United States vs. Group C/D winner

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Group C/D winner vs. Group B/E winner

Jamaica vs. Honduras

Mexico vs. Group A/F winner

Costa Rica vs. United States

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.