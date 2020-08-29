Listen Live Sports

2,500 fans back in Premier League venue for Brighton-Chelsea

August 29, 2020 12:23 pm
 
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Supporters returned to a Premier League stadium for the first time since March on Saturday when Brighton drew 1-1 with Chelsea in a pre-season friendly.

Around 2,500 fans — spaced out to abide by coronavirus social distancing — were allowed into Brighton’s stadium on the south coast of England.

It is one of the pilot schemes being run by the government to assess how spectators can return to sports venues on a more permanent basis during the pandemic.

New signing Timo Werner gave Chelsea the lead in the fourth minute and Pascal Groß equalized with a 90th-minute penalty.

Brighton will also host Chelsea in their opening game of the pandemic-delayed new Premier League season on Sept. 14.

