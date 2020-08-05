Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers guard Simmons leaves game with left knee injury

August 5, 2020 7:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Ben Simmons left Philadelphia’s game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in the third quarter with a left knee injury and did not return.

Simmons grabbed a rebound and appeared to tweak his knee. He left the game and hobbled toward the locker room. He left the locker late in the fourth quarter wearing street clothes.

Coach Brett Brown said after the game the team doesn’t know anything on the extent of the injury.

“We don’t know,” Brown said. “I’m sure the club will make some announcement. But as far as knowing more than that, I don’t. Obviously I’m very curious.”

Advertisement

Simmons had eight points on 2-of-10 shooting before his departure.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Philadelphia is off Thursday before facing Orlando on Friday.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer