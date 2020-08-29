Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Aces cruise by Liberty 80-63, clinch playoff spot

August 29, 2020 2:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 20 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, Dearica Hamby added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 80-63 on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot.

It was tied at 56 at the end of the third quarter before Las Vegas opened the fourth on a 13-0 run. Another 8-0 spurt made it 77-58, and the Aces cruised by outscoring the Liberty 24-7 in the frame.

Sugar Rodgers scored 12 points for Las Vegas (12-3), which has won four straight. Kayla McBride and Angel McCoughtry each had 10 points.

Amanda Zahui B grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds to set a single-game record for New York, passing Tina Charles’ 19 in 2017. The WNBA record is 24, set by Chamique Holdsclaw in 2003.

Advertisement

Paris Kea scored a career-high 14 points to pace New York (2-13). Kiah Stokes had 12 points and eight rebounds.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired