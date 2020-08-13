Listen Live Sports

Aces top Lynx 87-77 for sole possession of 2nd place

August 13, 2020 11:13 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 23 points and eight rebounds, Angel McCoughtry scored 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces topped the Minnesota Lynx 87-77 on Thursday night for sole possession of second place.

Kayla McBride added a season-high 17 points and Jackie Young had 16 points for Las Vegas (7-2), which moved within one game of Seattle (8-1) for first in the WNBA standings.

Wilson went coast-to-coast and completed a three-point play with 2.9 seconds left in the first half for a 53-37 lead. She had 13 points in the half and McCoughtry scored 15. Minnesota star Sylvia Fowles only played the first 90 seconds of the game before leaving with a right calf injury, and she did not return.

Napheesa Collier had 21 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Minnesota (6-3). Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points and Kayla Alexander scored 11.

