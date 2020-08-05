Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Alabama gives OC Steve Sarkisian big raise, to $2.5 million

August 5, 2020 4:50 pm
 
1 min read
      

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will make $2.5 million a year under a new three-year deal reached after his flirtation with the Colorado head coaching job.

University trustees approved Sarkisian’s new deal and others for assistant coaches and support staffers on Wednesday. It includes a raise of more than $800,000.

A former Washington and USC head coach, Sarkisian agreed to the new deal in February after being targeted by Colorado. It was pending formal approval by trustees.

Sarkisian signed a three-year deal worth $1.6 million annually in March 2019, returning to Alabama after two seasons running the Atlanta Falcons’ offense.

Advertisement

In July, Sarkisian underwent a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly, but the university said he is expected to make a full recovery.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding got a bump from $1.1 million to $1.25 million with his three-year deal.

Other deals approved include:

— Charles Kelly, associate defensive coordinator, two years, $550,000 annually.

— Charles Huff, associate head coach offense, two years ($800,000 and $825,000 per).

— Freddie Roach, defensive line, three years, $700,000 annually.

— Assistant coaches, two-year deals: Jeff Banks, $725,000 per year, Sal Sunseri, $675,000; Karl Scott, $550,000; Holman Wiggins, $475,000.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

— Support staffers also got raises. New directors of sports performance and strength and conditioning David Ballou ($500,000 and $525,000) and Matthew Rhea ($450,000 and $475,000) each got two-year deals. So did director of player personnel Bob Welton, who will make $220,000 annually.

— Basketball assistant Antonio Pettway, two years, $325,000 annually.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer