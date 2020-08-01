Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 1, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 6 1 .857 _
Baltimore 4 3 .571 2
Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 3
Toronto 3 4 .429 3
Boston 3 6 .333 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 6 2 .750 _
Detroit 5 3 .625 1
Cleveland 5 4 .556
Chicago 4 4 .500 2
Kansas City 3 6 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 4 4 .500 _
Seattle 4 4 .500 _
Oakland 3 4 .429 ½
Texas 2 4 .333 1
Los Angeles 3 6 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 2

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-1) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-0) at Minnesota (Clippard 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Allard 0-0) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (James 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Seattle (Graveman 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Hall 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

