East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|6
|1
|.857
|_
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Boston
|3
|6
|.333
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|4
|4
|.500
|_
|Seattle
|4
|4
|.500
|_
|Oakland
|3
|4
|.429
|½
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|1
|Los Angeles
|3
|6
|.333
|1½
Friday’s Games
Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 2
Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-1) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-0) at Minnesota (Clippard 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Allard 0-0) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (James 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Seattle (Graveman 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Hall 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
