American League Glance

August 2, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 7 1 .875 _
Baltimore 5 3 .625 2
Toronto 3 4 .429
Tampa Bay 4 6 .400 4
Boston 3 7 .300 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 2 .778 _
Chicago 5 4 .556 2
Cleveland 5 5 .500
Detroit 5 5 .500
Kansas City 3 7 .300

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 5 4 .556 _
Oakland 5 4 .556 _
Seattle 4 6 .400
Texas 3 5 .375
Los Angeles 3 7 .300

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Oakland 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Texas 3

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

