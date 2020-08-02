All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|1
|.875
|_
|Baltimore
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Boston
|3
|7
|.300
|5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|7
|2
|.778
|_
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Cleveland
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Oakland
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Seattle
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Texas
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Los Angeles
|3
|7
|.300
|2½
___
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Oakland 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Texas 3
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2
Texas 9, San Francisco 5
Oakland 3, Seattle 2
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.