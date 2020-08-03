Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 3, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 8 1 .889 _
Baltimore 5 3 .625
Toronto 3 4 .429 4
Tampa Bay 4 6 .400
Boston 3 7 .300

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 2 .800 _
Chicago 6 4 .600 2
Detroit 5 5 .500 3
Cleveland 5 6 .455
Kansas City 3 8 .273

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 6 4 .600 _
Houston 5 4 .556 ½
Texas 3 5 .375 2
Seattle 4 7 .364
Los Angeles 3 7 .300 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

Oakland 11, Seattle 1

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

