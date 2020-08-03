All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|8
|1
|.889
|_
|Baltimore
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Tampa Bay
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Boston
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|2
|.800
|_
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Cleveland
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Kansas City
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Houston
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Texas
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Seattle
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Los Angeles
|3
|7
|.300
|3
___
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2
Texas 9, San Francisco 5
Oakland 3, Seattle 2
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4
Oakland 11, Seattle 1
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (López 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Javier 0-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
