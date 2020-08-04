Listen Live Sports

National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
American League Glance

August 4, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 8 1 .889 _
Baltimore 5 4 .556 3
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 4
Toronto 3 5 .375
Boston 3 8 .273 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 9 2 .818 _
Chicago 7 4 .636 2
Cleveland 6 6 .500
Detroit 5 5 .500
Kansas City 3 9 .250

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 7 4 .636 _
Houston 6 4 .600 ½
Los Angeles 4 7 .364 3
Texas 3 6 .333 3
Seattle 4 8 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

Oakland 11, Seattle 1

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Houston 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Antone 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-1) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

