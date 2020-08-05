Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 5, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 9 2 .818 _
Baltimore 5 6 .455 4
Toronto 4 5 .444 4
Tampa Bay 5 7 .417
Boston 4 8 .333

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 2 .833 _
Chicago 7 5 .583 3
Cleveland 7 6 .538
Detroit 5 5 .500 4
Kansas City 3 10 .231

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 7 4 .636 _
Houston 6 4 .600 ½
Los Angeles 4 7 .364 3
Texas 3 6 .333 3
Seattle 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Houston 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-2) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-1) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

