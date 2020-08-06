Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 6, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 9 3 .750 _
Baltimore 5 7 .417 4
Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4
Toronto 4 6 .400 4
Boston 4 8 .333 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 3 .769 _
Cleveland 8 6 .571
Chicago 7 6 .538 3
Detroit 5 5 .500
Kansas City 4 10 .286

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 9 4 .692 _
Houston 6 6 .500
Los Angeles 5 8 .385 4
Seattle 5 9 .357
Texas 3 8 .273 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 6, Texas 4

Arizona 14, Houston 7

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 6

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Oakland 6, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1

Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 5, Houston 4

Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Milone 0-1) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 0-1), 9:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

