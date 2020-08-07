Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 7, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 9 4 .692 _
Baltimore 6 7 .462 3
Tampa Bay 6 7 .462 3
Boston 5 8 .385 4
Toronto 4 7 .364 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 4 .714 _
Chicago 8 6 .571 2
Detroit 6 5 .545
Cleveland 8 7 .533
Kansas City 5 10 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 10 4 .714 _
Houston 6 7 .462
Los Angeles 5 9 .357 5
Texas 4 8 .333 5
Seattle 5 10 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Oakland 6, Texas 4

Advertisement

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1

Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 5, Houston 4

Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3

Colorado 8, Seattle 4

Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Foster 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Texas (Allard 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Godley 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

WWII veteran finishes 100-mile walk, raises 100k for Salvation Army