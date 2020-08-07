All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Baltimore
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Tampa Bay
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Boston
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Toronto
|4
|7
|.364
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|Chicago
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Detroit
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Kansas City
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Los Angeles
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|Seattle
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Oakland 6, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1
Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 5, Houston 4
Miami 8, Baltimore 7
Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Toronto 3
Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3
Colorado 8, Seattle 4
Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Foster 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Texas (Allard 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Godley 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:08 p.m.
