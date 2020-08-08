All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|Baltimore
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Toronto
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Boston
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|Detroit
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Chicago
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|11
|4
|.733
|_
|Houston
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Texas
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Los Angeles
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|Seattle
|5
|11
|.313
|6½
___
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Toronto 3
Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3
Colorado 8, Seattle 4
Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 3, Houston 1
Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0
Toronto 2, Boston 1
Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6
Colorado 5, Seattle 0
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 2:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
