American League Glance

August 8, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 10 5 .667 _
Baltimore 7 7 .500
Tampa Bay 7 8 .467 3
Toronto 5 7 .417
Boston 5 9 .357

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 5 .667 _
Detroit 7 5 .583
Cleveland 9 7 .563
Chicago 8 7 .533 2
Kansas City 6 10 .375

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 11 4 .733 _
Houston 6 8 .429
Texas 5 8 .385 5
Los Angeles 5 10 .333 6
Seattle 5 11 .313

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3

Colorado 8, Seattle 4

Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 3, Houston 1

Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6

Colorado 5, Seattle 0

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 2:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

