Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 9, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 10 6 .625 _
Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 2
Baltimore 7 7 .500 2
Boston 6 9 .400
Toronto 5 8 .385

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 6 .625 _
Detroit 8 5 .615 ½
Cleveland 10 7 .588 ½
Chicago 8 8 .500 2
Kansas City 7 10 .412

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 4 .750 _
Texas 6 8 .429 5
Houston 6 9 .400
Seattle 6 11 .353
Los Angeles 5 11 .313 7

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Advertisement

Oakland 3, Houston 1

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Colorado 5, Seattle 0

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

Oakland 7, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Baltimore at Washington, sus.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 0-1), 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day