All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Tampa Bay
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Baltimore
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Boston
|6
|9
|.400
|3½
|Toronto
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Detroit
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Cleveland
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Chicago
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|12
|4
|.750
|_
|Texas
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Houston
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Seattle
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
|Los Angeles
|5
|11
|.313
|7
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 3, Houston 1
Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0
Toronto 2, Boston 1
Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6
Colorado 5, Seattle 0
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 5, Toronto 3
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
Oakland 7, Houston 2
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings
Baltimore at Washington, sus.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 0-1), 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
