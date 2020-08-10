Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 10, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 10 6 .625 _
Tampa Bay 9 8 .529
Baltimore 7 7 .500 2
Toronto 5 8 .385
Boston 6 10 .375 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 6 .647 _
Detroit 9 5 .643 ½
Cleveland 10 7 .588 1
Chicago 8 9 .471 3
Kansas City 7 10 .412 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 5 .706 _
Houston 7 9 .438
Texas 6 9 .400 5
Seattle 7 11 .389
Los Angeles 6 11 .353 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

Oakland 7, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Baltimore at Washington, sus.

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7

Houston 6, San Francisco 4

Seattle 10, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 9

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 1-1), 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (González 0-1) at Detroit (Alexander 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kittredge 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota (Clippard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-1) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

