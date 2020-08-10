All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Tampa Bay
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Baltimore
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Toronto
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Boston
|6
|10
|.375
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|Detroit
|9
|5
|.643
|½
|Cleveland
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Chicago
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Kansas City
|7
|10
|.412
|4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|12
|5
|.706
|_
|Houston
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Texas
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Seattle
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Los Angeles
|6
|11
|.353
|6
___
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 5, Toronto 3
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
Oakland 7, Houston 2
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings
Baltimore at Washington, sus.
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7
Houston 6, San Francisco 4
Seattle 10, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 9
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 1-1), 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (González 0-1) at Detroit (Alexander 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kittredge 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota (Clippard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 2-1) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
