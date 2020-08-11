Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 11, 2020
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 11 6 .647 _
Tampa Bay 10 8 .556
Baltimore 8 7 .533 2
Toronto 6 8 .429
Boston 6 11 .353 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 7 .611 _
Detroit 9 6 .600 ½
Cleveland 10 8 .556 1
Chicago 9 9 .500 2
Kansas City 7 11 .389 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 5 .706 _
Houston 7 9 .438
Texas 6 9 .400 5
Seattle 7 11 .389
Los Angeles 6 11 .353 6

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7

Houston 6, San Francisco 4

Seattle 10, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 9

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:30 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 1-2) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

