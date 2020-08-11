All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|Tampa Bay
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|Baltimore
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Toronto
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Boston
|6
|11
|.353
|5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|Detroit
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Cleveland
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|7
|11
|.389
|4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|12
|5
|.706
|_
|Houston
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Texas
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Seattle
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Los Angeles
|6
|11
|.353
|6
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7
Houston 6, San Francisco 4
Seattle 10, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 9
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2
Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4
Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:30 p.m.
Seattle (Walker 1-2) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
