American League Glance

August 12, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 12 6 .667 _
Tampa Bay 11 8 .579
Baltimore 9 7 .563 2
Toronto 6 10 .375 5
Boston 6 12 .333 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 7 .632 _
Detroit 9 7 .563
Chicago 10 9 .526 2
Cleveland 10 9 .526 2
Kansas City 8 11 .421 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 13 6 .684 _
Houston 8 10 .444
Texas 7 9 .438
Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6
Seattle 7 12 .368 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

Texas 4, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0

San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at Boston (Hart 0-0), 4:30 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

