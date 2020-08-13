All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|Tampa Bay
|12
|8
|.600
|1
|Baltimore
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|Toronto
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|Boston
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|Detroit
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Cleveland
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Kansas City
|8
|11
|.421
|4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Houston
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
|Los Angeles
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Seattle
|7
|13
|.350
|6½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5
Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4
Houston 5, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3
Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings
Texas 7, Seattle 4
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4
Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 1-1), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Detroit (Nova 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:30 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
