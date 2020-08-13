Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 13, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 12 6 .667 _
Tampa Bay 12 8 .600 1
Baltimore 10 7 .588
Toronto 6 9 .400
Boston 6 13 .316

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 7 .632 _
Detroit 9 7 .563
Chicago 10 9 .526 2
Cleveland 10 9 .526 2
Kansas City 8 11 .421 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 13 6 .684 _
Texas 8 9 .471 4
Houston 8 10 .444
Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6
Seattle 7 13 .350

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

Texas 7, Seattle 4

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 1-1), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Detroit (Nova 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:30 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts