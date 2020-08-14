All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|Baltimore
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Toronto
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Boston
|6
|14
|.300
|7½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|Cleveland
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Detroit
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Kansas City
|8
|11
|.421
|4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|15
|6
|.714
|_
|Texas
|9
|9
|.500
|4½
|Houston
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Los Angeles
|7
|13
|.350
|7½
|Seattle
|7
|14
|.333
|8
___
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4
Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game
Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 10, Detroit 5
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 3
Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game
Texas 3, Colorado 2
Houston 11, Seattle 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-2), 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 0-0) at Houston (Javier 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
