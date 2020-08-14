Listen Live Sports

National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 14, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 13 6 .684 _
Baltimore 11 8 .579 2
Tampa Bay 12 9 .571 2
Toronto 7 9 .438
Boston 6 14 .300

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 7 .632 _
Cleveland 11 9 .550
Detroit 9 8 .529 2
Chicago 10 9 .526 2
Kansas City 8 11 .421 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 15 6 .714 _
Texas 9 9 .500
Houston 9 10 .474 5
Los Angeles 7 13 .350
Seattle 7 14 .333 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game

Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 10, Detroit 5

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 3

Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Texas 3, Colorado 2

Houston 11, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-2), 5:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 0-0) at Houston (Javier 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

