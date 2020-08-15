All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|Baltimore
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Toronto
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Boston
|6
|15
|.286
|8½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|8
|.619
|_
|Cleveland
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Detroit
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Chicago
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Kansas City
|9
|12
|.429
|4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|15
|6
|.714
|_
|Texas
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Houston
|10
|10
|.500
|4½
|Los Angeles
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|Seattle
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game
Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 10, Detroit 5
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 3
Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game
Texas 3, Colorado 2
Houston 11, Seattle 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 3, Detroit 1
Houston 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 5
Baltimore 7, Washington 3
Oakland 7, San Francisco 6
Texas 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), sus., 1st game
Cleveland (Plutko 1-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Dobnak 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 1-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Fiers 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
