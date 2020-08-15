Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 15, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 14 6 .700 _
Baltimore 12 8 .600 2
Tampa Bay 12 9 .571
Toronto 7 9 .438 5
Boston 6 15 .286

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 8 .619 _
Cleveland 12 9 .571 1
Detroit 9 9 .500
Chicago 10 11 .476 3
Kansas City 9 12 .429 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 15 6 .714 _
Texas 10 9 .526 4
Houston 10 10 .500
Los Angeles 7 14 .333 8
Seattle 7 15 .318

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game

Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4

Advertisement

Cleveland 10, Detroit 5

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 3

Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Texas 3, Colorado 2

Houston 11, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Houston 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 5

Baltimore 7, Washington 3

Oakland 7, San Francisco 6

Texas 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), sus., 1st game

Cleveland (Plutko 1-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Dobnak 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 1-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Fiers 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts