All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|6
|.714
|_
|Tampa Bay
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|Baltimore
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Toronto
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Boston
|6
|16
|.273
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|14
|8
|.636
|_
|Cleveland
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|Chicago
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Kansas City
|9
|13
|.409
|5
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|16
|6
|.727
|_
|Houston
|11
|10
|.524
|4½
|Texas
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Los Angeles
|7
|15
|.318
|9
|Seattle
|7
|16
|.304
|9½
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 3, Detroit 1
Houston 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 5
Baltimore 7, Washington 3
Oakland 7, San Francisco 6
Texas 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 8, Detroit 5
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay at Toronto, sus., 1st game
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2
Houston 3, Seattle 2
Colorado 10, Texas 6
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 8 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 15, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2
Monday’s Games
Boston (Pérez 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-1), 7:35 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Minnesota (Wisler 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Davies 2-2) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 9:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-0) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
