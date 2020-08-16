All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 15 6 .714 _ Tampa Bay 14 9 .609 2 Baltimore 12 9 .571 3 Toronto 7 11 .389 6½ Boston 6 16 .273 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 14 8 .636 _ Cleveland 13 9 .591 1 Chicago 11 11 .500 3 Detroit 9 10 .474 3½ Kansas City 9 13 .409 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 16 6 .727 _ Houston 11 10 .524 4½ Texas 10 10 .500 5 Los Angeles 7 15 .318 9 Seattle 7 16 .304 9½

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Houston 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 5

Baltimore 7, Washington 3

Oakland 7, San Francisco 6

Texas 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Detroit 5

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay at Toronto, sus., 1st game

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2

Houston 3, Seattle 2

Colorado 10, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 8 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

Boston (Pérez 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-1), 7:35 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Minnesota (Wisler 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Davies 2-2) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-0) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

