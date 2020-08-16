Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 16, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 15 6 .714 _
Tampa Bay 14 9 .609 2
Baltimore 12 9 .571 3
Toronto 7 11 .389
Boston 6 16 .273

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 14 8 .636 _
Cleveland 13 9 .591 1
Chicago 11 11 .500 3
Detroit 9 10 .474
Kansas City 9 13 .409 5

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 6 .727 _
Houston 11 10 .524
Texas 10 10 .500 5
Los Angeles 7 15 .318 9
Seattle 7 16 .304

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Advertisement

St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Houston 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 5

Baltimore 7, Washington 3

Oakland 7, San Francisco 6

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Texas 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Detroit 5

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay at Toronto, sus., 1st game

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2

Houston 3, Seattle 2

Colorado 10, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 8 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

Boston (Pérez 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-1), 7:35 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Minnesota (Wisler 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Davies 2-2) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-0) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Hill AFB Airmen demonstrate combat flexibility, reliability of F-35