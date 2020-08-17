Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 17, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 16 6 .727 _
Tampa Bay 14 9 .609
Baltimore 12 10 .545 4
Toronto 8 11 .421
Boston 6 17 .261 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 8 .652 _
Cleveland 13 9 .591
Chicago 12 11 .522 3
Detroit 9 11 .450
Kansas City 9 14 .391 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 6 .727 _
Houston 12 10 .545 4
Texas 10 10 .500 5
Los Angeles 7 15 .318 9
Seattle 7 16 .304

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Detroit 5

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2, 1st game

        Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2

Houston 3, Seattle 2

Colorado 10, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 8 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3

        Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Houston 2, Colorado 1

San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

