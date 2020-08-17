All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|16
|6
|.727
|_
|Tampa Bay
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Baltimore
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Toronto
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|Boston
|6
|17
|.261
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|Cleveland
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Chicago
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|Kansas City
|9
|14
|.391
|6
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|16
|6
|.727
|_
|Houston
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Texas
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Los Angeles
|7
|15
|.318
|9
|Seattle
|7
|16
|.304
|9½
___
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 8, Detroit 5
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2
Houston 3, Seattle 2
Colorado 10, Texas 6
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 8 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 15, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3
Toronto 7, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2
Houston 2, Colorado 1
San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
