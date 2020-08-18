Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 18, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 16 7 .696 _
Tampa Bay 15 9 .625
Baltimore 12 11 .522 4
Toronto 9 11 .450
Boston 6 18 .250 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 16 8 .667 _
Cleveland 14 9 .609
Chicago 13 11 .542 3
Detroit 9 12 .429
Kansas City 9 14 .391

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 8 .667 _
Houston 13 10 .565
Texas 10 12 .455 5
Los Angeles 8 16 .333 8
Seattle 7 18 .280

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

Advertisement

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Houston 2, Colorado 1

San Diego 14, Texas 4

Arizona 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 9

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4

Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Roark 1-1) at Baltimore (Milone 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired