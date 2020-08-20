Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 20, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 17 9 .654 _
New York 16 9 .640 ½
Toronto 12 11 .522
Baltimore 12 13 .480
Boston 8 18 .308 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 9 .654 _
Cleveland 16 9 .640 ½
Chicago 15 11 .577 2
Kansas City 10 15 .400
Detroit 9 14 .391

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 18 8 .692 _
Houston 15 10 .600
Texas 10 14 .417 7
Los Angeles 8 17 .320
Seattle 8 19 .296 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3

Houston 13, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 1

San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 0

Houston 10, Colorado 8

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Oakland (Fiers 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

The Associated Press

