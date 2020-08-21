Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 21, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 16 9 .640 _
Tampa Bay 17 10 .630 _
Toronto 13 11 .542
Baltimore 12 14 .462
Boston 9 18 .333 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 10 .630 _
Cleveland 16 10 .615 ½
Chicago 16 11 .593 1
Kansas City 11 15 .423
Detroit 10 14 .417

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 19 8 .704 _
Houston 15 12 .556 4
Texas 10 15 .400 8
Seattle 9 19 .321 10½
Los Angeles 8 19 .296 11

___

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Advertisement

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 0

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Houston 10, Colorado 8

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Detroit 10, Cleveland 5

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 2

Seattle 7, Texas 4

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Diego 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Slegers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 4-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Boston (Pérez 2-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-2), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-0) at San Diego (Davies 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II