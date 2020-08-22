All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Toronto
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|Baltimore
|13
|14
|.481
|4½
|Boston
|9
|19
|.321
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|Cleveland
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|Chicago
|17
|11
|.607
|1
|Kansas City
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
|Detroit
|10
|15
|.400
|6½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|19
|9
|.679
|_
|Houston
|15
|12
|.556
|3½
|Texas
|10
|15
|.400
|7½
|Los Angeles
|9
|19
|.321
|10
|Seattle
|9
|19
|.321
|10
___
Friday’s Games
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Detroit 10, Cleveland 5
Boston 8, Baltimore 5
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 2
Seattle 7, Texas 4
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Diego 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Cleveland 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego 13, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Godley 0-2) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Wisler 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
