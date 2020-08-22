All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 18 10 .643 _ New York 16 9 .640 ½ Toronto 13 12 .520 3½ Baltimore 13 14 .481 4½ Boston 9 19 .321 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 18 10 .643 _ Cleveland 17 10 .630 ½ Chicago 17 11 .607 1 Kansas City 11 16 .407 6½ Detroit 10 15 .400 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 19 9 .679 _ Houston 15 12 .556 3½ Texas 10 15 .400 7½ Los Angeles 9 19 .321 10 Seattle 9 19 .321 10

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Detroit 10, Cleveland 5

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 2

Seattle 7, Texas 4

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Diego 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 13, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Godley 0-2) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Wisler 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

