American League Glance

August 23, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 19 10 .655 _
New York 16 9 .640 1
Baltimore 14 14 .500
Toronto 13 13 .500
Boston 9 20 .310 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 10 .655 _
Cleveland 17 11 .607
Chicago 17 12 .586 2
Detroit 11 15 .423
Kansas City 11 17 .393

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 20 9 .690 _
Houston 15 13 .536
Texas 10 17 .370 9
Seattle 11 19 .367
Los Angeles 9 20 .310 11

___

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 13, Houston 2

Seattle 10, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4

Detroit 7, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

Seattle 4, Texas 1

San Diego 5, Houston 3

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-2) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

