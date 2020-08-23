All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|19
|10
|.655
|_
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|Baltimore
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Toronto
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
|Boston
|9
|20
|.310
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|10
|.655
|_
|Cleveland
|17
|11
|.607
|1½
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Detroit
|11
|15
|.423
|6½
|Kansas City
|11
|17
|.393
|7½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|20
|9
|.690
|_
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|4½
|Texas
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|Seattle
|11
|19
|.367
|9½
|Los Angeles
|9
|20
|.310
|11
___
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Cleveland 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego 13, Houston 2
Seattle 10, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4
Detroit 7, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4
Seattle 4, Texas 1
San Diego 5, Houston 3
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-2) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
