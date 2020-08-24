All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|_
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Toronto
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|Baltimore
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|Boston
|9
|20
|.310
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|Cleveland
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|Detroit
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
|Kansas City
|11
|17
|.393
|8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|4
|Texas
|11
|17
|.393
|8
|Seattle
|11
|19
|.367
|9
|Los Angeles
|9
|20
|.310
|10½
___
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4
Detroit 7, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4
Seattle 4, Texas 1
San Diego 5, Houston 3
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2
Texas 3, Oakland 2
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Hart 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Milone 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Houston (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
