American League Glance

August 24, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 19 11 .633 _
New York 16 9 .640 ½
Toronto 14 13 .519
Baltimore 14 14 .500 4
Boston 9 20 .310

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 10 .667 _
Chicago 17 12 .586
Cleveland 17 12 .586
Detroit 11 16 .407
Kansas City 11 17 .393 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 20 10 .667 _
Houston 15 13 .536 4
Texas 11 17 .393 8
Seattle 11 19 .367 9
Los Angeles 9 20 .310 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4

Detroit 7, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

Seattle 4, Texas 1

San Diego 5, Houston 3

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

Texas 3, Oakland 2

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Hart 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Milone 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Houston (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

