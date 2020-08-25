Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 25, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 20 11 .645 _
New York 16 9 .640 1
Toronto 14 14 .500
Baltimore 14 15 .483 5
Boston 10 20 .333

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 11 .645 _
Chicago 18 12 .600
Cleveland 18 12 .600
Detroit 12 16 .429
Kansas City 12 18 .400

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 21 10 .677 _
Houston 17 14 .548 4
Seattle 12 19 .387 9
Texas 11 18 .379 9
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 11½

___

Monday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

Texas 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 9, Toronto 7

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 10, Texas 3

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Brewer 0-1) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Richards 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 2-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Fiers 3-1) at Texas (Allard 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

