All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|Toronto
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Boston
|10
|20
|.333
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|Chicago
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|Cleveland
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|Detroit
|12
|16
|.429
|6½
|Kansas City
|12
|18
|.400
|7½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|21
|10
|.677
|_
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4
|Seattle
|12
|19
|.387
|9
|Texas
|11
|18
|.379
|9
|Los Angeles
|10
|22
|.313
|11½
___
Monday’s Games
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2
Texas 3, Oakland 2
St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 9, Toronto 7
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Oakland 10, Texas 3
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Brewer 0-1) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Richards 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 2-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Fiers 3-1) at Texas (Allard 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
