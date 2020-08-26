Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

August 26, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 _
New York 16 11 .593
Toronto 15 14 .517
Baltimore 14 16 .467 6
Boston 10 21 .323 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 12 .625 _
Chicago 19 12 .613 ½
Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½
Detroit 12 16 .429 6
Kansas City 12 18 .400 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 21 10 .677 _
Houston 17 14 .548 4
Seattle 12 19 .387 9
Texas 11 18 .379 9
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Advertisement

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

Boston 9, Toronto 7

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 10, Texas 3

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Toronto 9, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired