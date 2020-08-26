All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 _ New York 16 11 .593 2½ Toronto 15 14 .517 4½ Baltimore 14 16 .467 6 Boston 10 21 .323 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 20 12 .625 _ Chicago 19 12 .613 ½ Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½ Detroit 12 16 .429 6 Kansas City 12 18 .400 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 21 10 .677 _ Houston 17 14 .548 4 Seattle 12 19 .387 9 Texas 11 18 .379 9 Los Angeles 10 22 .313 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Advertisement

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 9, Toronto 7

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 10, Texas 3

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Toronto 9, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.