All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|New York
|16
|11
|.593
|2½
|Toronto
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|Boston
|10
|21
|.323
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|Chicago
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|Cleveland
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|Detroit
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Kansas City
|12
|18
|.400
|7
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|21
|10
|.677
|_
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4
|Seattle
|12
|19
|.387
|9
|Texas
|11
|18
|.379
|9
|Los Angeles
|10
|22
|.313
|11½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 9, Toronto 7
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Oakland 10, Texas 3
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
