American League Glance

August 27, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 _
New York 16 11 .593
Toronto 15 14 .517
Baltimore 14 16 .467 6
Boston 10 21 .323 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 12 .625 _
Chicago 19 12 .613 ½
Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½
Detroit 13 16 .448
Kansas City 12 19 .387

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 10 .688 _
Houston 17 14 .548
Seattle 12 20 .375 10
Texas 11 19 .367 10
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Toronto 9, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Oakland 3, Texas 1

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

