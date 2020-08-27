All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|New York
|16
|11
|.593
|2½
|Toronto
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|Boston
|10
|21
|.323
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|Chicago
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|Cleveland
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|Detroit
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|Kansas City
|12
|19
|.387
|7½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|10
|.688
|_
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|Seattle
|12
|20
|.375
|10
|Texas
|11
|19
|.367
|10
|Los Angeles
|10
|22
|.313
|12
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Oakland 3, Texas 1
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
