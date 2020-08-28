All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|22
|11
|.667
|_
|New York
|16
|13
|.552
|4
|Toronto
|16
|14
|.533
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|Boston
|10
|22
|.313
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|Cleveland
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|Detroit
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|Kansas City
|12
|20
|.375
|8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|10
|.688
|_
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|Texas
|12
|19
|.387
|9½
|Seattle
|13
|21
|.382
|10
|Los Angeles
|11
|22
|.333
|11½
___
Thursday’s Games
San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0
Washington 10, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-0) at Miami (López 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (Walker 2-2), 6:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
