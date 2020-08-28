Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 28, 2020 10:22 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 22 11 .667 _
New York 16 13 .552 4
Toronto 16 14 .533
Baltimore 14 17 .452 7
Boston 10 22 .313 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 20 12 .625 _
Cleveland 20 12 .625 _
Minnesota 20 12 .625 _
Detroit 13 16 .448
Kansas City 12 20 .375 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 10 .688 _
Houston 17 14 .548
Texas 12 19 .387
Seattle 13 21 .382 10
Los Angeles 11 22 .333 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Washington 10, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-0) at Miami (López 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (Walker 2-2), 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

