All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|23
|11
|.676
|_
|New York
|17
|13
|.567
|4
|Toronto
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|18
|.438
|8
|Boston
|11
|22
|.333
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|21
|12
|.636
|_
|Chicago
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|Minnesota
|20
|14
|.588
|1½
|Detroit
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|Kansas City
|13
|20
|.394
|8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|Houston
|19
|14
|.576
|2½
|Seattle
|13
|21
|.382
|9
|Texas
|12
|20
|.375
|9
|Los Angeles
|11
|22
|.333
|10½
___
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0
Washington 10, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6
Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Toronto 5, Baltimore 0
Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4
Boston 5, Washington 3
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Maeda 4-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore (López 0-0) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
