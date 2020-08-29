Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 29, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 23 11 .676 _
New York 17 13 .567 4
Toronto 17 14 .548
Baltimore 14 18 .438 8
Boston 11 22 .333 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 21 12 .636 _
Chicago 20 13 .606 1
Minnesota 20 14 .588
Detroit 15 16 .484 5
Kansas City 13 20 .394 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 12 .647 _
Houston 19 14 .576
Seattle 13 21 .382 9
Texas 12 20 .375 9
Los Angeles 11 22 .333 10½

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Washington 10, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

Boston 5, Washington 3

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Maeda 4-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (López 0-0) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

