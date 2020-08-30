Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 30, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 24 11 .686 _
New York 19 13 .594
Toronto 18 14 .563
Baltimore 14 19 .424 9
Boston 12 22 .353 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 21 13 .618 _
Cleveland 21 13 .618 _
Minnesota 20 15 .571
Detroit 16 16 .500 4
Kansas City 13 21 .382 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 12 .647 _
Houston 19 14 .576
Seattle 14 22 .389 9
Texas 12 21 .364
Los Angeles 12 23 .343 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

Boston 5, Washington 3

L.A. Angels 16, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 9, Washington 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 2:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-0) at Boston (Brewer 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-0) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

