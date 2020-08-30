All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|24
|11
|.686
|_
|New York
|19
|13
|.594
|3½
|Toronto
|18
|14
|.563
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|19
|.424
|9
|Boston
|12
|22
|.353
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|Cleveland
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|Minnesota
|20
|15
|.571
|1½
|Detroit
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|Kansas City
|13
|21
|.382
|8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|Houston
|19
|14
|.576
|2½
|Seattle
|14
|22
|.389
|9
|Texas
|12
|21
|.364
|9½
|Los Angeles
|12
|23
|.343
|10½
___
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6
Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Toronto 5, Baltimore 0
Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4
Boston 5, Washington 3
L.A. Angels 16, Seattle 3
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7
St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 9, Washington 5
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
Toronto 6, Baltimore 5
L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 2:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 5-0) at Boston (Brewer 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-0) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
