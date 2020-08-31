Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

August 31, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 24 11 .686 _
New York 19 13 .594
Toronto 18 14 .563
Baltimore 14 19 .424 9
Boston 12 22 .353 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 21 13 .618 _
Cleveland 21 13 .618 _
Minnesota 20 15 .571
Detroit 16 16 .500 4
Kansas City 13 21 .382 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 12 .647 _
Houston 19 14 .576
Seattle 14 22 .389 9
Texas 12 21 .364
Los Angeles 12 23 .343 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 9, Washington 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 2-2) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

