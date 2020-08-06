Listen Live Sports

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

August 6, 2020
 
The preseason Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2019 records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (38) 14-1 1589 2
2. Ohio State (17) 13-1 1555 3
3. Alabama (4) 11-2 1495 8
4. Georgia 12-2 1345 4
5. LSU (6) 15-0 1330 1
6. Oklahoma 12-2 1315 6
7. Penn State 11-2 1199 9
8. Florida 11-2 1176 7
9. Oregon 12-2 1164 5
10. Notre Dame 11-2 1012 11
11. Auburn 9-4 898 14
12. Wisconsin 10-4 887 13
13. Texas A&M 8-5 807 NR
14. Texas 8-5 703 NR
15. Michigan 9-4 687 19
16. Oklahoma State 8-5 524 NR
17. Southern Cal 8-5 521 NR
18. Minnesota 11-2 494 10
19. North Carolina 7-6 415 NR
20. Utah 11-3 241 16
21. Central Florida 10-3 232 24
22. Cincinnati 11-3 229 21
23. Iowa 10-3 204 15
24. Virginia Tech 8-5 143 NR
25. Iowa State 7-6 135 NR

Dropped out: No. 12 Baylor (11-3); No. 17 Memphis (12-2); No. 18 Appalachian State (13-1); No. 20 Navy (11-2); No. 22 Boise State (12-2); No. 23 Air Force (11-2); No. 25 Virginia (9-5).

Others receiving votes: Boise State (12-2) 111; Tennessee (8-5) 111; Arizona State (8-5) 88; Kentucky (8-5) 73; Memphis (12-2) 71; Baylor (11-3) 66; Washington (8-5) 65; Louisville (8-5) 62; Miami (Fla.)i (6-7) 58; Appalachian State (13-1) 31; Navy (11-2) 17; Virginia (9-5) 13; Air Force (11-2) 12; Mississippi State (6-7) 9; TCU (5-7) 7; Washington State (6-7) 6; California (8-5) 5; Tulane (7-6) 5; Louisiana-Lafayette (11-3) 3; Nebraska (5-7) 3; SMU (10-3) 3; Stanford (4-8) 2; Duke (5-7) 1; Indiana (8-5) 1 Kansas State (8-5) 1; Pittsburgh (8-5) 1.

