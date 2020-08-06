Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Anaheim Ducks re-sign D Larsson to 2-year, $2.4 million deal

August 6, 2020 6:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed defenseman Jacob Larsson to a two-year, $2.4 million deal.

The Ducks announced the return of their restricted free agent Thursday.

Larsson will make $1.1 million next season and $1.3 million in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 23-year-old Swede has two goals and 14 assists in 113 games over the past three seasons with the Ducks, who drafted him in the first round in 2015. He set career highs with two goals and 11 assists in 60 games last season.

Advertisement

With Larsson’s deal, the Ducks have re-signed all of their restricted free agents for next season. Their remaining unrestricted free agents include veteran goalie Ryan Miller, who is likely to be welcomed back if he decides to continue his NHL career, and defensemen Michael Del Zotto and Matt Irwin.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsmen carries dog from home destroyed by tornado