Angels-Astros game Wednesday postponed as Laura approaches

August 25, 2020 1:50 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros’ game against the Los Angeles Angels that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed until next month because of Hurricane Laura.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 5 in Anaheim. Los Angeles will be the home team for the first game of the doubleheader and the Astros will be the home team for the second game, which is the rescheduled game.

The rescheduled game will be played as part of a previously scheduled series with the Angels set for Sept. 4-6.

It’s the second time this series has been altered because of tropical weather: Thursday’s game was moved and will played as part of a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 5:05 p.m. CDT. The Astros won the opener 11-4 on Monday night.

Laura is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday or early Thursday.

