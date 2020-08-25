Listen Live Sports

AP Preseason All-America Team

August 25, 2020 12:01 pm
 
The 2020 AP Preseason All-America Team (x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season):

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.

Tackles — x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.

Guards — x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee.

Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.

Tight end — x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State.

Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue.

Kicker — x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa.

DEFENSE

Ends — x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami.

Tackles — Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt.

Linebackers — y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse.

Punter — Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs — Najee Harris, sneior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis.

Tackles — Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin.

Guards — x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California.

Center — x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.

Receivers — Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota.

All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama.

Kicker — Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma.

Defense

Ends — Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami.

Tackles — y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington.

Linebackers — Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern.

Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech.

Safeties — x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU.

Punter — x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

