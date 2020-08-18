Listen Live Sports

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

August 18, 2020
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 3 13
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Machín 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .254
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .170
Pinder 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .235
Allen c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Canha dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .268
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
a-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .146
Piscotty rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .239
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Murphy c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .234
Barreto ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 10 11 9 6 8
Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .238
Jay rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .120
Vogt c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .175
S.Marte cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .361
Locastro cf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Peralta dh 4 2 0 0 1 1 .322
Walker 1b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .287
Escobar 2b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .195
Ahmed ss 4 1 3 5 0 1 .275
Lamb 3b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .125
Varsho lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Oakland 010 000 000_1 4 0
Arizona 540 000 01x_10 11 0

a-grounded out for Grossman in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Murphy (2), Calhoun (5), Ahmed (4), Locastro (3). HR_Ahmed (3), off Montas; Calhoun (7), off Montas. RBIs_Murphy (4), Escobar (13), Ahmed 5 (16), Calhoun (18), Lamb (1), Locastro (2). SF_Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Canha, Semien); Arizona 2 (Varsho, Walker). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Arizona 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Olson. GIDP_Davis, Varsho.

DP_Oakland 1 (Kemp, Barreto, Machín); Arizona 1 (Escobar, Walker).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, L, 2-2 1 2-3 6 9 9 4 1 56 4.74
Trivino 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 4 49 4.35
Mengden 4 3 1 1 1 3 63 3.65
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weaver, W, 1-3 5 3 1 1 1 6 87 9.16
Widener, H, 1 3 0 0 0 2 6 54 3.65
López 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 3-3. HBP_Mengden (Varsho). WP_Montas.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:04.

