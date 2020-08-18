Arizona 10, Oakland 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 3 13 Semien ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Machín 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .254 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .170 Pinder 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .235 Allen c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Canha dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .268 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286 a-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .146 Piscotty rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .239 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Murphy c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .234 Barreto ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 10 11 9 6 8 Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .238 Jay rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .120 Vogt c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .175 S.Marte cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .361 Locastro cf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Peralta dh 4 2 0 0 1 1 .322 Walker 1b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .287 Escobar 2b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .195 Ahmed ss 4 1 3 5 0 1 .275 Lamb 3b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .125 Varsho lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150

Oakland 010 000 000_1 4 0 Arizona 540 000 01x_10 11 0

a-grounded out for Grossman in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Murphy (2), Calhoun (5), Ahmed (4), Locastro (3). HR_Ahmed (3), off Montas; Calhoun (7), off Montas. RBIs_Murphy (4), Escobar (13), Ahmed 5 (16), Calhoun (18), Lamb (1), Locastro (2). SF_Escobar.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Canha, Semien); Arizona 2 (Varsho, Walker). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Arizona 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Olson. GIDP_Davis, Varsho.

DP_Oakland 1 (Kemp, Barreto, Machín); Arizona 1 (Escobar, Walker).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 2-2 1 2-3 6 9 9 4 1 56 4.74 Trivino 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 4 49 4.35 Mengden 4 3 1 1 1 3 63 3.65

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver, W, 1-3 5 3 1 1 1 6 87 9.16 Widener, H, 1 3 0 0 0 2 6 54 3.65 López 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 3-3. HBP_Mengden (Varsho). WP_Montas.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:04.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.