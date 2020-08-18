Arizona 10, Oakland 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|13
|
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Machín 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Laureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Pinder 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Allen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Barreto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|10
|11
|9
|6
|8
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Jay rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.120
|Vogt c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|S.Marte cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.361
|Locastro cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Peralta dh
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.322
|Walker 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Escobar 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.195
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.275
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.125
|Varsho lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
|Arizona
|540
|000
|01x_10
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Grossman in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Murphy (2), Calhoun (5), Ahmed (4), Locastro (3). HR_Ahmed (3), off Montas; Calhoun (7), off Montas. RBIs_Murphy (4), Escobar (13), Ahmed 5 (16), Calhoun (18), Lamb (1), Locastro (2). SF_Escobar.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Canha, Semien); Arizona 2 (Varsho, Walker). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Arizona 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Olson. GIDP_Davis, Varsho.
DP_Oakland 1 (Kemp, Barreto, Machín); Arizona 1 (Escobar, Walker).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|6
|9
|9
|4
|1
|56
|4.74
|Trivino
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|49
|4.35
|Mengden
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|63
|3.65
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, W, 1-3
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|87
|9.16
|Widener, H, 1
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|54
|3.65
|López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 3-3. HBP_Mengden (Varsho). WP_Montas.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:04.
