Arizona 10, Oakland 1

August 18, 2020 9:27 pm
 
< a min read
      
Oakland Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 33 10 11 9
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1
Machín 1b 1 0 0 0 Jay rf 0 1 0 0
Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 Vogt c 5 0 0 0
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 3 1 2 0
Pinder 3b 1 0 0 0 Locastro cf 1 0 1 1
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 Peralta dh 4 2 0 0
Allen c 1 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 2 1 0
Canha dh 4 0 1 0 Escobar 2b 2 1 0 1
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 3 5
a-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 3 0 2 1
Piscotty rf 3 1 1 0 Varsho lf 3 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 2 0 1 1
Barreto ss 1 0 0 0
Oakland 010 000 000 1
Arizona 540 000 01x 10

DP_Oakland 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Murphy (2), Calhoun (5), Ahmed (4), Locastro (3). HR_Ahmed (3), Calhoun (7). SF_Escobar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas, L, 2-2 1 2-3 6 9 9 4 1
Trivino 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 4
Mengden 4 3 1 1 1 3
Arizona
Weaver, W, 1-3 5 3 1 1 1 6
Widener, H, 1 3 0 0 0 2 6
López 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Mengden (Varsho). WP_Montas.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:04.

