Arizona 12, Colorado 8

August 11, 2020 12:40 am
 
Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 45 12 18 11 Totals 39 8 14 7
Calhoun rf 5 2 2 3 Hampson lf 5 1 1 0
K.Marte 2b 6 3 4 1 Story ss 3 3 1 1
S.Marte cf 6 1 1 1 Blackmon rf 5 3 4 1
Peralta dh 5 1 4 2 Arenado 3b 4 0 4 2
Walker 1b 5 0 2 2 Murphy 1b 5 0 2 1
Escobar 3b 5 1 1 0 Kemp dh 4 0 1 1
Vogt c 4 0 0 1 Dahl cf 5 0 0 0
Jay lf 5 1 1 0 Owings 2b 4 1 1 1
Ahmed ss 4 3 3 1 Wolters c 3 0 0 0
Tapia ph 1 0 0 0
Butera c 0 0 0 0
Arizona 203 300 301 12
Colorado 102 310 001 8

E_Dahl (1), Bard (1). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Arizona 9, Colorado 8. 2B_K.Marte (5), Walker (8), Calhoun (4), Peralta (2), Arenado (1). HR_Calhoun (4), Story (6), Owings (2). SB_Hampson (2), Ahmed 2 (2). SF_Arenado (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray 3 2-3 7 6 6 3 6
Ginkel 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Al.Young W,1-0 2 2 1 1 0 1
Rondón 1 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin 0 3 1 1 0 0
Bradley S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Gray L,0-2 3 1-3 11 8 8 0 2
Hoffman 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Bard 1 1 0 0 0 2
Almonte 1 4 3 3 0 1
Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pazos 1 1 1 1 1 1

Chafin pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Gray (Calhoun). WP_Ray, Gray, Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:43. A_0 (50,445).

