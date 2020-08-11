Arizona 12, Colorado 8

|Arizona
|Colorado
|Totals
|45
|12
|18
|11
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|7
|Calhoun rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Hampson lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|6
|3
|4
|1
|
|Story ss
|3
|3
|1
|1
|
|S.Marte cf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|
|Blackmon rf
|5
|3
|4
|1
|
|Peralta dh
|5
|1
|4
|2
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Murphy 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kemp dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Dahl cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jay lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Owings 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|3
|3
|1
|
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Butera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|203
|300
|301
|—
|12
|Colorado
|102
|310
|001
|—
|8
E_Dahl (1), Bard (1). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Arizona 9, Colorado 8. 2B_K.Marte (5), Walker (8), Calhoun (4), Peralta (2), Arenado (1). HR_Calhoun (4), Story (6), Owings (2). SB_Hampson (2), Ahmed 2 (2). SF_Arenado (2).
|Arizona
|Ray
|3
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|3
|6
|Ginkel
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Young W,1-0
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rondón
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin
|0
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bradley S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Gray L,0-2
|3
|1-3
|11
|8
|8
|0
|2
|Hoffman
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Almonte
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Harvey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pazos
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Chafin pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Gray (Calhoun). WP_Ray, Gray, Hoffman.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:43. A_0 (50,445).
