Arizona 12, Colorado 8

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 12 18 11 2 10 Calhoun rf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .211 K.Marte 2b 6 3 4 1 0 0 .333 S.Marte cf 6 1 1 1 0 1 .327 Peralta dh 5 1 4 2 0 1 .304 Walker 1b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .271 Escobar 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .167 Vogt c 4 0 0 1 1 1 .182 Jay lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .130 Ahmed ss 4 3 3 1 1 1 .182

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 8 14 7 3 8 Hampson lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Story ss 3 3 1 1 2 0 .279 Blackmon rf 5 3 4 1 0 0 .484 Arenado 3b 4 0 4 2 0 0 .241 Murphy 1b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .367 Kemp dh 4 0 1 1 1 0 .256 Dahl cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Owings 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .257 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Butera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091

Arizona 203 300 301_12 18 0 Colorado 102 310 001_8 14 2

a-grounded out for Wolters in the 8th.

E_Dahl (1), Bard (1). LOB_Arizona 9, Colorado 8. 2B_K.Marte (5), Walker (8), Calhoun (4), Peralta (2), Arenado (1). HR_Calhoun (4), off Gray; Story (6), off Ray; Owings (2), off Al.Young. RBIs_Calhoun 3 (11), Walker 2 (10), Peralta 2 (11), Vogt (5), S.Marte (4), Ahmed (5), K.Marte (4), Story (10), Arenado 2 (7), Kemp (10), Blackmon (19), Murphy (12), Owings (4). SB_Hampson (2), Ahmed 2 (2). SF_Arenado.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Escobar, Calhoun 2, Jay, Walker, S.Marte, Vogt); Colorado 4 (Dahl 2, Kemp). RISP_Arizona 8 for 24; Colorado 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_S.Marte 2, Escobar, Vogt, Walker, Calhoun, Kemp. GIDP_Kemp.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 3 2-3 7 6 6 3 6 84 10.59 Ginkel 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 7 9.00 Al.Young W,1-0 2 2 1 1 0 1 24 3.00 Rondón 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 10.13 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Chafin 0 3 1 1 0 0 15 10.38 Bradley S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.59

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray L,0-2 3 1-3 11 8 8 0 2 67 6.41 Hoffman 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 28 0.00 Bard 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.12 Almonte 1 4 3 3 0 1 24 4.66 Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Pazos 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 27.00

Chafin pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 2-2, Bradley 3-1, Hoffman 1-0. IBB_off Ray (Kemp). HBP_Gray (Calhoun). WP_Ray, Gray, Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:43. A_0 (50,445).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.