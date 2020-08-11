Arizona 12, Colorado 8

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|12
|18
|11
|2
|10
|
|Calhoun rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.211
|K.Marte 2b
|6
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|S.Marte cf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.327
|Peralta dh
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.304
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|Jay lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Ahmed ss
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|7
|3
|8
|
|Hampson lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Story ss
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.279
|Blackmon rf
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.484
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Murphy 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.367
|Kemp dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Dahl cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Owings 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Butera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Arizona
|203
|300
|301_12
|18
|0
|Colorado
|102
|310
|001_8
|14
|2
a-grounded out for Wolters in the 8th.
E_Dahl (1), Bard (1). LOB_Arizona 9, Colorado 8. 2B_K.Marte (5), Walker (8), Calhoun (4), Peralta (2), Arenado (1). HR_Calhoun (4), off Gray; Story (6), off Ray; Owings (2), off Al.Young. RBIs_Calhoun 3 (11), Walker 2 (10), Peralta 2 (11), Vogt (5), S.Marte (4), Ahmed (5), K.Marte (4), Story (10), Arenado 2 (7), Kemp (10), Blackmon (19), Murphy (12), Owings (4). SB_Hampson (2), Ahmed 2 (2). SF_Arenado.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Escobar, Calhoun 2, Jay, Walker, S.Marte, Vogt); Colorado 4 (Dahl 2, Kemp). RISP_Arizona 8 for 24; Colorado 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_S.Marte 2, Escobar, Vogt, Walker, Calhoun, Kemp. GIDP_Kemp.
DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|3
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|3
|6
|84
|10.59
|Ginkel
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|9.00
|Al.Young W,1-0
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.00
|Rondón
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|10.13
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Chafin
|0
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|10.38
|Bradley S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.59
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray L,0-2
|3
|1-3
|11
|8
|8
|0
|2
|67
|6.41
|Hoffman
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|0.00
|Bard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.12
|Almonte
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|24
|4.66
|Harvey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Pazos
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|27.00
Chafin pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 2-2, Bradley 3-1, Hoffman 1-0. IBB_off Ray (Kemp). HBP_Gray (Calhoun). WP_Ray, Gray, Hoffman.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:43. A_0 (50,445).
