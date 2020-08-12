Arizona 13, Colorado 7

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|44
|13
|18
|12
|
|Totals
|42
|7
|16
|7
|
|Calhoun rf
|6
|2
|3
|1
|
|Hampson cf-2b
|6
|1
|4
|0
|
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Story ss
|6
|1
|3
|1
|
|S.Marte cf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Walker dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Owings 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hilliard cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lamb 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tapia rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|3
|3
|2
|
|McMahon 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Díaz c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arizona
|100
|130
|800
|—
|13
|Colorado
|010
|310
|020
|—
|7
E_McMahon (3). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 13. 2B_Vogt (4), Walker (9), Peralta (3), Ahmed (1), Story 2 (2), Arenado (2). 3B_Hampson (2). HR_S.Marte (2), Arenado 2 (6), McMahon (2).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weaver
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Clarke
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Crichton
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chafin, W, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rondón
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela
|6
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Kinley, L, 0-1
|0
|
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Almonte
|1
|
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pazos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Chafin pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Kinley pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Guerra (Dahl). WP_Kinley.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:56.
