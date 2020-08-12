Listen Live Sports

Arizona 13, Colorado 7

August 12, 2020 7:40 pm
 
Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 13 18 12 Totals 42 7 16 7
Calhoun rf 6 2 3 1 Hampson cf-2b 6 1 4 0
K.Marte 2b 4 2 2 1 Story ss 6 1 3 1
S.Marte cf 5 2 3 4 Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0
Peralta lf 5 1 2 3 Arenado 3b 5 2 3 3
Walker dh 5 0 3 0 Dahl lf 4 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 5 1 1 1 Owings 2b 1 0 0 0
Vogt c 5 1 1 0 Hilliard cf 3 1 1 0
Lamb 1b 5 1 0 0 Tapia rf 3 1 2 0
Ahmed ss 4 3 3 2 McMahon 1b 5 1 2 3
E.Díaz c 5 0 1 0
Arizona 100 130 800 13
Colorado 010 310 020 7

E_McMahon (3). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 13. 2B_Vogt (4), Walker (9), Peralta (3), Ahmed (1), Story 2 (2), Arenado (2). 3B_Hampson (2). HR_S.Marte (2), Arenado 2 (6), McMahon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Weaver 3 1-3 6 4 4 1 3
Clarke 1 2-3 4 1 1 1 1
Crichton 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Chafin, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rondón 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Guerra 1 1 0 0 1 2
Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Senzatela 6 9 5 5 0 4
Kinley, L, 0-1 0 4 5 5 1 0
Almonte 1 3 3 0 0 0
Harvey 1 2 0 0 0 0
Pazos 1 0 0 0 1 0

Chafin pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Kinley pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Guerra (Dahl). WP_Kinley.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:56.

