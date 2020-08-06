Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona 14, Houston 7

August 6, 2020 12:40 am
 
< a min read
      
Houston Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 39 14 16 14
Springer rf-cf 4 1 1 2 K.Marte 2b 5 2 3 1
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 5 2 2 3
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 3 2 2 0
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 1 Walker 1b 5 1 2 1
Correa ss 4 1 2 0 Escobar 3b 4 2 1 2
Toro dh 4 2 2 2 Peralta lf 4 2 2 4
Tucker lf 3 1 1 2 Vogt c 4 1 2 1
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Jay dh 5 1 1 0
a-Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2
Maldonado c 2 1 0 0
b-Stubbs ph 1 0 0 0
Houston 030 120 010 7
Arizona 000 920 12x 14

DP_Houston 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Houston 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Bregman (3), Correa (4), Walker (6), Vogt 2 (3), K.Marte (4), Jay (1). 3B_Peralta (1). HR_Tucker (1), Toro (1), Springer (3), Gurriel (2), Calhoun (2), Ahmed (1), Peralta (1), Escobar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr., L, 1-1 3 2-3 7 8 8 0 1
Rodriguez 1 5 3 3 1 0
Bailey 2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Sanabria 1 2 2 2 2 1
Arizona
Ray, W, 1-2 5 6 6 6 2 6
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rondón 1 2 1 1 1 1
López 1 0 0 0 1 0

Rodriguez pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

HBP_McCullers Jr. (Escobar). WP_Sanabria.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:14.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Department turns 71 years old